The United States went back in time

Today we find ourselves back in 1776, but this time our path forward isn’t so clear.
The abuses being perpetrated by our government are just as obvious now as they were then, but instead of rising up with a collective voice, we sit by idly and watch as our hard-won freedoms slowly dissolve into a puddle of apathy, political correctness, and outright corruption.
We feel helpless and alone as we hear confusing debates over obscure issues on the airwaves. But that’s the lie; the infighting and the purposeful division promoted by our political parties is a ploy to keep us from uniting. After all a citizenry that fights among itself is too busy to notice the real cause of its problems. IF we want a life better than we have had, it’s possible if we take back our country together; do not remain neutral or let others speak for you. Once again it’s time for our collective to make a simple yet powerful demand: “give my country back to the people.”
John Schrand, Belleville
