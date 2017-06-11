People don’t trust the media for the way they report on notable deaths

Three men who died on May 26 and 27 were considered noteworthy enough by the national news media. They were, in alphabetical order: Gregg Allman, Zbigniew Brzezinski and Jim Bunning.
Their deaths were treated by the media in the following manner:
Gregg Allman, who was the founder of the Allman Brothers band, was given wide articles on the Internet and print media and a segment on the CBS “Sunday Morning” program.
Zbigniew Brzezinski had been President Jimmy Carter’s national security adviser 1977-1981. He had been involved in the signing of the Egyptian-Israeli Treaty and the attempted Iran prisoner fiasco of 1980 among other things. His death was noted by a few lines on the Internet, a short item in the print media and maybe a mention on the CBS “Sunday Morning” program.
Jim Bunning was a Baseball Hall of Famer, U.S. congressman (1987-1999) and senator (1999-2011). He received a short article on the Internet and print media and maybe a mention on the CBS “Sunday Morning” program.
These deaths and the way they were reported may be one symptom of the reasons people no longer trust the mainstream media. I’m sure that other things happened during those two days that affected the lives of the citizens more than the deaths of these individuals, and I’m also sure that of these deaths, Brzezinski’s life was more important than any of the others.
Bob Walter, Glen Carbon
