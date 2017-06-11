BND readers sound off on Bost bashing, minimum wage, Illinois budget

Earning his wage
I read in the BND that Jerry Costello II voted against the increase in the minimum wage. Rep. Costello seems to do his research before he votes and not always votes blindly down party lines. I applaud Costello and hope that he does more good work.
Not business people
The more I read about the development on Illinois 15 by the Keller family, the madder I get. Politicians aren’t business people. They spent millions to extend sewer lines to nowhere. Politicians aren’t spending their own money. They’re spending your money. Stop electing these crooks. They’re not business people and capable of making these kinds of decisions.
TIF masters
The new revelations about the Keller group and the brew house shows again how wrong it is to do this kind of stuff with tax money. Jesus Christ even said, “You cannot serve two masters.” The highly unionized Belleville city government continues to try to help unions work and entice capitalists as well. It can’t be done. We need to get as far away from these people as we can. O’Fallon should have been an example for us. Gary Graham was able to get playgrounds built without TIFs or payoffs for contractors.
Part of problem
Jay Hoffman held another press conference to let the voter’s know how willing he is to help pass a state budget. He’s done that every year yet does nothing in Springfield to help get a budget passed. Jay Hoffman is a Mike Madigan guy which makes him part of the problem not the solution.
Honesty lives
Thank you to the person who turned in my tablet at Chick-fil-A at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. I was so grateful when I went back to look for it and it was there. I go there every Tuesday at 9 a.m. and I would like to buy breakfast for the person who brought it back. I am so glad that there are still honest people in the world.
Parade gets scary
I think this will be my family’s last year to watch the Shriner’s parade in Belleville. People cordon off nearly one-block areas for seats almost two days in advance. This is a joke and the city shouldn’t allow it. If they do allow it, they should charge a fee to reserve that large of an area. Plus, the crowd at the parade is rude. People show no respect and let their kids run out into the route. You have to constantly watch behind you for the large groups of teenagers who block the sidewalks. Law enforcement does nothing about these kids running amok. It’s getting to be too scary to go to the parade.
Junk bonds soon
On June 1, S&P downgraded the general obligation bonds of our illustrious state to BBB-minus, one level above junk. Clearly Hoffman, Costello, Madigan and all the rest are not working hard enough or else we would have made it all the way to junk, then bankruptcy. C’mon guys, get with it. We’re all counting on you.
On the public dole
Is this why we are broke? I have a family member that believes they are entitled to everything that the state and federal government will give them, all while being a non-productive member of society. They have no desire to work as long as Illinois will support them. They have their rent, water, medical, food stamps, cell phone paid for and payment help with their power bill. They buy more expensive food than I do and brag about it. Then, the state, in its infinite wisdom, sends them a check every month because their rent is less than they qualify for by the state.
Democratic letters
I’ve seen so many letters against Congressman Bost that it seems obvious to me that this is a concentrated effort by Democrats to try and unseat him. I’ve seen these games for the last 50 years. They flood the papers with anti-incumbent letters and comments to try and get the seat back. The Democratic party has been a tremendous failure for the state and the country. Don’t let them fool you.
Bost is better
The Democrats are screaming for Mike Bost to hold a town hall meeting because they want to cause trouble and mayhem like they are at town halls all over the country. They don’t want to hear what he has to say. He doesn’t need to hold town hall meetings. He’s doing a good job for us, much better than the last guy.
Can’t say that
Columnist Leonard Pitts got all up in the air about Bill Mayer using the “N” word one time. Watch any black comedian and you will hear the “N” word at least 450 times. Why is it that they can say it but Bill Mayer can’t?
Calling 911 by cell
The scuttlebutt is that AT&T wants Gov. Rauner to sign a bill to end landlines. Adding to that 911 services need to be upgraded and funded, clearly my life and property will depend upon the passage of bill 1839. I don’t need a store-bought double shot of latte to wake me up, a regular coffee is good enough.
Firefighters cooperate
I’m glad that area fire departments are now working with area volunteer fire departments. In the late ’70s, early ’80s when I was a volunteer, you’d never see fire departments like Belleville working with volunteers. They wanted nothing to do with them. I don’t know if that had to do with unions or what. It’s good that those kinds of concerns have been pushed aside to help save lives and property.
High taxes on smokes
I don’t know anyone in the metro-east who buys their cigarettes in Illinois. I feel strongly that if Illinois matched Missouri’s cigarette taxes, it would make more money. They’re buying cigarettes in Missouri just like they’re moving over there. The taxes are too high.
Youthful departure
Will the last millennial who leaves the state please turn off the light?
Long waiting room
Why is it when patients go to doctor’s offices that they can be charged fees for making the doctor wait, but that doesn’t go both ways? My wife went to a doctor’s office and an hour and a half later, we were still waiting. The other day, with my doctor, I had a 3:45 p.m. appointment. We didn’t get in until 4:30 p.m. We should send them bills for wasting our time.
Cost of opioid war
About the two doctors who are taking on the war on drugs with the opioids prescriptions, their studies are inconclusive in so many ways. They didn’t know how many people were treated for acute versus chronic pain such as surgery, post-surgery and a long-term debilitating illness that requires ongoing treatment. Dr. Ripperda said he has a 40 mg limit of opioid per day no matter the diagnosis. I don’t know what his patient load is but if I’m in serious pain and go to him, I’ll continue to be in serious pain. Next study, trace back how long the war on drugs has been going on. How much it costs the American people and how successful it has been to date. I would love to know those statistics.
No response
I’m calling about the former U.S. Attorney Wigginton and the charges pending against him. I’m not shocked. Five years ago, when he was the U.S. Attorney, I sent him two letters with evidence about corruption of two police officers in Clinton County and he didn’t respond to either one. After waiting a reasonable amount of time for his response, I made up my mind that he was just as corrupt as they were. I hope he gets what’s coming to him like the average Joe.
Editorial math
The headline of a recent BND editorial read, “VA waits range from 10 years to death.” That’s an eye-opening line. The second line of the editorial read, “Some are waiting for five to 10 years to find out whether they can get care.” My grandson knows the difference between a nickel and a dime. He’s 10 years old, not five. I hope the BND editor gets the point. The readership can handle the truth so why not use it?
