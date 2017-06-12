Cards fans are losing interest

I’ve been a lifelong Cardinal’s fan, win or lose, for years. This year has been particularly frustrating to this point. This team is particularly difficult to watch. Seems as though they are lifeless and don’t care if they win or lose. They seem content in cashing their unbelievably generous paychecks.
Question: How much longer are we the fans expected to pay the confiscatory admission prices to watch this group? The whole Triple A team could be called up and possibly lose. Although I’m not sure that would happen because at least they would be “hungry!” Or maybe just play the bobbleheads?
Please do something before we all lose interest.
Stan Paulis, Springfield
