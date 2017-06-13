Stay tuned to “The World According to Jim Comey”

Numerous interested viewers recently tuned in to the latest episode of the must-see TV reality show, “The World According to Jim Comey.” In order to get a true picture it would be necessary to both read his lengthy pre-released statement and then watch the Congressional proceeding with Comey in its entirety.
Context is critically important in getting at the truth. If left up to after-the-fact sound bites, translations, or analysis from the various mainstream media hosts and guest “experts” an entirely different narrative could emerge.
Regardless of your political persuasion Comey certainly provided plenty of cherries for the picking.
As Comey confirmed with his testimony, the mainstream media can be pretty unscrupulous and devious in shaping their version of the news. Adding a rumor here, innuendo there, yields a totally different result. As Comey said of the press, “There have been many, many stories based on — well, lots of stuff, but about Russia that are dead wrong.”
They needed Jeopardy host, Alex Trebek, to remind senators that their utterances needed to be in the form of a question. Too often they seemed more focused on getting their personal thoughts and conspiracy theories on the record rather than grill Comey.
Stay tuned. Comey reportedly misspoke at least a couple of times during his testimony so look for his return to correct the record.
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
