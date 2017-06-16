Both Comey and Trump have credibility issues with U.S. public

A recent column by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Trudy Rubin brought to mind Irish author Margaret Wolfe Hungerford’s observation that beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
One need only read Rubin’s James Comey column summation – “In this country, so far, much of the media and courageous officials such as Comey – along with the impressive bipartisan performance of the Senate Intelligence Committee - still act as a check on Trump’s deceptions” – to see she’s looking through blue-tinted glasses.
“You’re big,” Senator Dianne Feinstein said of Comey during the hearing, “You’re strong. ... Why didn’t you stop and say, ‘Mr. President, this is wrong. I cannot discuss this with you’?”
Pulitzer Prize winning columnist, Leonard Pitts Jr. characterized Senator John McCain’s Comey hearing performance as, “meandering incoherently through a confusing thicket of questions and mis-statements.”
Comey testified of the media, “There have been many, many stories based on — well, lots of stuff, but about Russia that are dead wrong.”
He gave his Trump memo to a friend to leak to The New York Times because giving it to reporters would be like “feeding seagulls at the beach.”
Beachgoers know what seagulls are full of and the kind of mess they leave.
An ABC/Washington Post poll found that both Comey and Trump have credibility issues with the U.S. public. Asked, “How much do you trust Trump/Comey on Russian interference in the 2016 election?” only 36 percent of respondents said they trust Comey “a great deal” or “good amount” compared to 21 percent for the president.
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
