Letters to the Editor

June 19, 2017 3:21 PM

Disrespect during National Anthem from NHL players

Do all players in the National Hockey League have ants in their pants when standing on the ice during the playing of the National Anthem. Sidney Crosby and P.K. Subban both Canadian citizens to name a few, one looks at the ice and the other bounces around like a chicken with its head cut off (Subban). I guess these two stars forget where their income comes from at the present time. Maybe the commissioner needs to start fining players for these kind of actions; it’s called “disrespect.”

James J. Harrigan, Waterloo

