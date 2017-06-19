There’s no shortage of quality jobs

I frequently read and hear comments from people that there are no quality jobs available. In reality, it never could be further from the truth. The primary problem is the lack of motivation.
If you do your homework, you’ll find that there are large numbers of very well-compensated career opportunities available. Explore the aviation industry. There are many more positions than qualified individuals available to fill openings. The need for crewmembers, technicians and avionics personnel is off the scale. Tremendous shortages exist today. The annual Boeing Training Report forecasts more than 2 million qualified individuals are needed through 2035. Some airlines today are parking aircraft due to crew and technician shortages. Soon, air service to smaller cities will begin to be affected due to the lack of pilots and maintenance technicians. Compensation for qualified employees is at an all-time high and continuing to increase. Qualified individuals don’t need to look for jobs in aviation; the jobs are looking for them. Airlines now partner with schools to compete for qualified graduates.
Worse yet, we are seeing record numbers of foreign students coming to the U.S. America is the aviation capitol of the world due to the high quality of training known throughout the world except by Americans. Foreign students work hard and show no lack of ambition – a lesson we need to learn in America where young people waste countless hours playing mind-numbing, dumb games, revolving life around their cell phones.
Keith Mueller, Belleville
