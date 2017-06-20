We’ve improved countless animals’ lives, and we refuse to slow down

As someone who works at the nation’s leading animal protection organization, I’m normally pleased to see letters about helping animals. However when the letter is from a group that tries to thwart efforts to help animals, that’s an exception.
Will Coggin, of the Center for Consumer Freedom, is simply a modern day carpetbagger, representing a group that attacks public interest groups like Mothers Against Drunk Driving and The Humane Society of the United States. The attacks, supported by puppy mills and big agribusiness, are meant to hinder animal protection reforms.
It’s because of our effectiveness that the Center for Consumer Freedom attacks us. We’ve improved the lives of tens of millions of animals, and we refuse to slow down. We’ve worked with food companies – from McDonald’s to Walmart – to improve the treatment of animals in their supply chains. We’ve worked to end invasive testing on chimps and to nearly end the Canadian seal slaughter. We’ve protected horses from slaughter and soring, elephants from poaching and circus cruelty, and dogs from puppy mills.
The decrease in euthanasia in animal shelters was achieved through collaboration between national and local animal protection organizations. We are still far from the day when no adoptable pets are euthanized, but The HSUS is dedicated to making that a reality by working with partners nationwide. Having worked with animal shelters and rescues for more than ten years, I know first-hand that national and local organizations provide different but critical services. It’s important to support both.
Sarah Barnett, public affairs advisor and special assistant to the COO of The Humane Society of the United States
