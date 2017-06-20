Present incivility and insanity may cause another civil war

With the recent shooting of Republican Congressman Steve Scalise, and others, coming just a week after the opening of the play, Julius Caesar (killing a President Donald Trump lookalike) and the recent photo of the beheaded president, I found a very telling clip from Ken Burns’ epic “The Roosevelts,” just last evening.
In 1901, with the assassination of President William McKinley, Vice President Theodore Roosevelt becomes president. While Mrs. McKinley was taking three days to gather her things to return home, Roosevelt stayed with a relative 10 blocks away, walking daily to his office in the White House with only his secretary to accompany him.
The point being, even with the recent murder of McKinley, Roosevelt felt safe enough to walk this distance without security.
Fast forward to present; consider, the unprecedented, and somehow tolerated, threats from the radical Left against a sitting president, major American cities engulfed with murder and rape, reading daily of child pornography and child sex trafficking, colleges and universities becoming Marxist training camps, provoked racial terrorism, the war on police, and, well, you see where I’m going.
While none of these things are new, this present incivility and insanity we find ourselves in may soon lead to something akin to the War of Secession.
While at the same time never forgetting; for we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
Donald Moeser, Freeburg
