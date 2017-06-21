Thanks for a successful event

The Catholic Ministry to Sick and Aged sponsored its 40th annual outing for nearly 200 residents and their caregivers from 14 area long-term care facilities June 7. The day was filled with sunshine, balloons and the music of Big Papa G. Guests were treated to a picnic lunch of hot dogs and hamburgers and all the trimmings, including ice cream. We are very grateful to the Catholic War Vets and the Auxiliary for providing the desserts and the task of grilling. The spirit of the day was lifted by TEAM TARGET, Fairview Heights, Izzy and Lizzy from the Grizzlie Stadium, Higgins, the Owl from AgeSmart, and the high school youth from Our Lady Queen of Peace, St. Teresa, St. Joseph, St. Michael, St. Clare, St. George, St. Mary, and St. John parishes. We are also grateful to the individuals and organizations who donated funds to help with expenses, including Junior Service of St. Clair County, Catholic War Veterans, the C.K. & L of Illinois, and the Knights of Columbus and Auxiliary. Guests left with goodie bags from Target and lots of memories of a fun-filled intergenerational day.
Connie Barre, assistant director for Catholic Ministry to Sick and Aged
