Who is to blame for Illinois’ financial mess?

It doesn’t matter if the governor of Illinois is a Republican, an Independent or comes off a Briggs and Stratton engine, the state is controlled by Democrats. Period. Illinois is and has been a financial mess. Clearly. The taxes are among the highest in the country. Easily. Political corruption is rampant. Undoubtedly. So who’s to blame? Give yourself a Twinkie if you said Democrats. (That question was too easy.)
Show your disgust at the voting booth for Illinois being a “banana republic.” Or, let the ridiculous irresponsibility continue and vote Democrat. If you’re mentally underdeveloped enough to think that you can continually vote for the same Democrat halfwits and get different results, here’s a suggestion. At least vote in a first term halfwit, at least they couldn’t screw things up any worse than they are now.
Gary Like, Highland
