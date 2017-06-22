Letters to the Editor

June 22, 2017 12:00 PM

America needs another Thomas Paine

We need another Thomas Paine.

Paine asked simple questions and encouraged his fellow citizens to look at America’s problems, and choose to live by our founding principles and rid ourselves of the poison of those who are proven to have broken the law.

He also wrote, “The cause of America is in great measure the cause of all mankind.”

Those words are as true today as they were then. America is a unique and special place that is a beacon of freedom for the entire world, which is the reason the Muslims feel the need to destroy the west. Freedom from tyranny is the cause of all mankind, the reason they feel the need to destroy the west.

John Schrand, Belleville

