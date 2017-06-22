Letters to the Editor

June 22, 2017 12:00 PM

Homo sapiens are nuts

Hopefully conspiracy wackos will be on the one-way trip to Mars. Lee Harvey Oswald was the man who killed John Kennedy, not the CIA. The moon landing actually happened. George W. Bush did not blow up the Twin Towers. Sandy Hook was not staged. Bill Clinton was not a drug kingpin; Hillary did not kill Vince Foster or prostitute children out of a pizza parlor. I could go on for hours documenting tinfoil hat nonsense. Of course, when over 90 percent of the world’s population believes in the make-believe world of religion, why should I be surprised? Believing that Sandy Hook was staged is less crazy than believing dead family members are alive and waiting for you in a fictional place called Heaven. Homo sapiens are nuts.

Jim Walters, Belleville

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

After his dad was deployed, this neighbor stepped in to help

After his dad was deployed, this neighbor stepped in to help 1:19

After his dad was deployed, this neighbor stepped in to help
Bugs and bees' relationship to plants 1:26

Bugs and bees' relationship to plants
Durbin says only three Republican senators needed to stop Obamacare repeal 9:00

Durbin says only three Republican senators needed to stop Obamacare repeal

View More Video