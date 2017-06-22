Hopefully conspiracy wackos will be on the one-way trip to Mars. Lee Harvey Oswald was the man who killed John Kennedy, not the CIA. The moon landing actually happened. George W. Bush did not blow up the Twin Towers. Sandy Hook was not staged. Bill Clinton was not a drug kingpin; Hillary did not kill Vince Foster or prostitute children out of a pizza parlor. I could go on for hours documenting tinfoil hat nonsense. Of course, when over 90 percent of the world’s population believes in the make-believe world of religion, why should I be surprised? Believing that Sandy Hook was staged is less crazy than believing dead family members are alive and waiting for you in a fictional place called Heaven. Homo sapiens are nuts.
Jim Walters, Belleville
