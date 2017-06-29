We have the tools we need to save the world

Archimedes said, “Give me a lever long enough and a fulcrum to place it on, and I can move the world.”
We have the lever and fulcrum that can save the world. We just need to start using it.
Forget Paris. That Climate Agreement was never going to be enough. We have a much simpler, faster, more effective, proven, realistic, bi-partisan/conservative solution with a global “domino” effect which will jump-start a multi-trillion dollar economic boom while swiftly phasing out fossil fuels.
It works on the principal of self-interest. It doesn’t ask anyone to give up anything or make any sacrifices — except for polluting fossil fuel corporations. It makes them pay an escalating carbon pollution fee, all of which goes to every taxpayer in equal monthly “carbon dividend” checks. And the amount of those checks keeps going up every year.
This will create over 5 million U.S. permanent (40-year) jobs (Stanford University’s solutionsproject.org) and increase our GDP $75-80 billion annually (citizensclimatelobby.org). It’s worked in British Columbia for eight years, lowering taxes and energy bills, and the best economy of any Canadian province (The Economist). It has an 83 percent public approval rating there (World Bank). And it’s bi-partisan. It uses conservative economics: market forces rather than government regulations, expansion or expenditures. It costs consumers and taxpayers nothing, actually putting extra disposable income in their pockets every month.
We really can save the world while making the vast majority of Americans financially better off with this simple policy. It’s genius.
Lynn Goldfarb, Lancaster, Pa.
