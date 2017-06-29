I find it impossible to understand how or why so many Donald Trump voters still support such a buffoon. Time and time again his actions and statements prove his incompetence and therefore reflect directly on the judgment and sophistication of our nation. It must be that it is very difficult for most of them to admit that they made a terrible mistake when they voted, and they cling to the lone hope that suddenly Trump will begin to act and express himself as presidential. Unfortunately, that will not happen. One does not make a silk purse from a sow’s ear, nor does one obtain a president from a formerly bankrupt developer/reality TV participant. Those of you who thought otherwise are living in a fantasy that will continue as a nightmare for the rest of us.
I am continually amazed by the Trump support of so many of my friends. These are relatively well-off retired senior citizens with college educations and stable lives. They are not 50-something-year-old white men worried about their job moving offshore, and yet they voted for this utterly unprepared buffoon.
Hillary Clinton was pilloried by the press and the FBI for use of her private server, which could have compromised classified information. In contrast, it is ironic that at least she was not guilty of divulging highly classified material to the Russian Foreign Minister in the Oval Office of the White House.
Lee R. Pitzer, O’Fallon
