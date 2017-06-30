Rep. Martha McSally (R-Arizona) was threatened by Steven Martan via voicemail stating, her days “were numbered” adding “our sights are set on you, right between your (expletive) eyes.” McSally, at a townhall meeting, was heckled while activists had signs stating: “Stop Trump’s crusade of hate” and “No! This fascist regime must be stopped before it starts” — advocating subversion of our constitutional process of governance.
On Republican’s healthcare proposal, Democrats aren’t participating in the process. As their government-run health care solution is self-destructing, affecting Americans negatively — no proposal submitted to fix what they created.
As I’ve written, “James Hodgkinson, is solely responsible for his actions.” There are individuals who go beyond normal behavior. America’s public servants should not only disavow such acts but display civility, set the tone, as to what is normal American discourse. But progressive/socialist have long attempted to redefine what is normal.
Since Hodgkinson’s actions, Democrats have responded to the Republican’s unfinished proposal. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) tweeted, “I’ve read the Republican ‘health care’ bill. This is blood money. They’re paying for tax cuts with American lives.” Hillary Clinton weighed in by tweeting, “Forget death panels. If Republicans pass this bill, they’re the death party.” This is groupthink, for progressive/socialist, their beliefs are absolute, superior, above reproach. Debate is denying their positions are absolute. Therefore, opposing positions become inferior beyond comprehension, they’re evil — the opposition are evil. This reverberates and then a Hodgkinson reacts. Again, “words have meaning.”
Russell C. Fette, Collinsville
