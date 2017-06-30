Costello offers no solutions, only accusations

In a recent editorial by Jerry Costello part II, he accuses Gov. Bruce Rauner of doing nothing, then throws out a long list of cuts the governor is proposing.
Meanwhile Costello part II offers absolutely no solutions to the massive overspending that his party has bankrupted the state with.
Costello part II’s only answer like his overlord Mike Madigan, is higher taxes and don’t cut a dime in spending.
Problem is, to balance the budget without any cuts would require 10 percent of your income, not the 5 percent they are snowballing you with.
If some compromise isn’t made soon, figure on an increase on your income tax on a regular basis.
Mark Kern, Swansea
