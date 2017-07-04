The political fight over health care began eight years ago when Democrat majorities in Congress passed the 2,700-page Affordable Care Act called “Obamacare.” This bill was rushed through Congress by Nancy Pelosi saying, “You must pass the bill to see what is in it,” so no one read it. All Republicans voted “no” on this monstrosity which generated 11,000 pages of regulations that rule the healthcare system and puts the federal bureaucracy between patients and their doctors.
The left refuses to admit that socialism is an age-old failure even with the current examples of Illinois and Venezuela collapsing in plain view.
The ACA is a socialist scheme designed to fail by progressives in order to spawn single payer government controlled healthcare. This plan assumed a Clinton victory and Democrat majorities in Congress. Loosing the election, Democrats did succeed in making thousands of able-bodied people dependent on subsidized insurance and Medicaid. Obamacare is crashing as insurance companies drop out of exchanges leaving people uninsured as premiums rise rapidly and deductibles make access unaffordable. Democrats insist that Barack Obama’s legacy 13,700-page deception must be saved or people will die.
Democrats and spineless RINOs block and attack the reforms necessary to save affordable market based health care with subsidies only for preexisting conditions and the truly needy with a work requirement for the able bodied. If Obamacare survives in any form, it will continue to threaten healthcare quality and our ability to pay for it.
Ron Davinroy, O’Fallon
