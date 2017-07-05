To retired Lt. Col. William A. Riley Jr., I say, “Hogwash, Bucko!”
You are either the biggest hypocrite living or one of the biggest liars on the planet.
You say Cabinet members are abject, cringing vassals of a feudal lord with demeaning behavior with their leaders.
You’re trying to tell others that served that in all 20 years you served you never took orders from your superior officers and you weren’t an abject, cringing vassal to your superior officers.
You say you never saw anything like this in the military with any senior officer with whom you served.
Your father must have been a five-star general overseeing you then, or you weren’t in any military that the rest of us served in! We took orders from “jerks” like you and never spoke back or you stayed a private forever.
Dennis Kaufmann, Belleville
