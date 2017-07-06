We can’t seem to stop shooting and killing each other

It’s time to stop talking about Black Lives Matter. We as a race can’t seem to stop shooting and killing each other.
We march and sing and protest when cops shoot a black teenager; we need to do more about shooting each other. We must do more to stop this way of life! Yes, this is a way of life. There is not a day goes by that someone in St. Louis or Chicago doesn’t get shot or killed! They kill little kids, senior citizens, it does not seem to make a difference! Please let’s stop the killing of each other and show some respect for each other’s lives!
Robert Kirkland Jr., O’Fallon
Comments