When does NO mean NO?
Recent surveys of the Senate “Repeal and Replace” bill show an astounding 12 percent favorability rating. If the Senate passes this bill, it will shout at the people that you don’t matter — only the rich count any more.
And if you think the GOP congressmen are worried about losing their jobs over this bill, Bernie Sanders explains: “I think what they believe is that with the Koch brothers, and with unlimited amounts of money, they will be able to survive.”
The Supreme Court’s Citizens United and other campaign finance rulings have basically sold out our country to the billionaires.
Lee Knohl, Evanston
Comments