It is right and just for people to live free.
This is a tough idea for many political leaders to accept, those that believe that the individual should only have what the government will give you in return. We need to support the principles that unite us – individual responsibility, economic opportunity, and constitutionally limited government – not just because they work, but because they are right.
We need to remember what George Washington said: “The preservation of the sacred fire of liberty and the destiny of the Republican model of government, is entrusted to the hands of the American People.”
Don’t let government take it away from you; it’s time to fight for your rights and those of your grandchildren.
Jack Schrand, Belleville
