Hey everyone, I’ve got a really great idea. Why don’t we all leave the Hodgkinson family alone? We all know what happened, who did it, and the result. (Shoot — it was even reported on the International Space Station!) Dragging whatever sordid details of the man’s past serve no purpose other than to further torture his wife and family members. If you think you’ve something relevant — the FBI would be delighted to hear from you. In the meantime, why don’t we get on with our lives and let them get on with theirs?
Cathy Stoltz, Belleville
