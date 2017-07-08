Bogus information with little or no credibility

Recently one of your readers (Mr. Jim Walters) wrote a letter to the editor alleging that Donald Trump was voted into office by know-nothing, loathsome dimwits and the poorly educated. I’m thinking this is the same Mr. Walters who has written numerous times referring to God as the “G” man and the Bible as the “Holy Comic Book.”
I have researched this intensively and could find little or no reliable data that these are the types of people who voted Donald Trump into office. This suggests that Mr. Walters was putting out bogus information that had little or no credibility.
Mr. Walters is probably not aware of it, but unconsciously he has just written his own profile. Any doubts – check the research of Sigmund Freud.
Phil Eckert, O’Fallon
