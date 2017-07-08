Progressive groupthink espouses radical civil disorder

Besides the verbal threats toward Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ) by Steven Martan and James Hodgkinson’s violent actions in Alexandria, Virginia, additionally, Rep. David Kustoff (R-TN) had a woman, Wendi Wright, attempting to run his vehicle off the road, because he voted for the Republican health care bill. Two days before, a Huffington Post article stated: “It’s time to move beyond polite protests within specified boundaries. It’s time to escalate the expression of our outrage and our anger in a massive way.”
A day after Wright’s attempt, Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) was confronted by an individual, Mike Quinn, in Cramer’s town hall meeting. Quinn put his hands on Rep. Cramer and tried to stuff money in his blazer. To protest Cramer’s vote on the Republican health care bill. Remember my previous letter with Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) “blood money” rhetoric? Apparently, the progressive/socialist’s groupthink espouses radical civil disorder.
Rep. Tom Garrett (R-VA) received death threats online considered by authorities as “credible and real,” this forcing him to increase security at his town hall meeting. This may reveal why Republicans in this very progressive/socialist state hesitate to hold town hall meetings.
It isn’t just Republican legislators that face these uncivil actions; it’s their families as well. The young daughter of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) discovered a sign in their front yard stating: “Traitors put party above country. Do the right thing for once, (expletive) head.”
Sources: Arizona Republic, The Hill, Michelangelo Signorile for the Huffington Post, Washington Post, CNN and Adam Shaw for Breitbart News.
Russell C. Fette, Collinsville
