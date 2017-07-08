An interesting situation

Lenny Pozner, father of Noah Pozner, a victim of the Sandy Hook shooting, recently filed a lawsuit against Wolfgang Halbig. Halbig is a former Florida state trooper and well respected school safety expert. Pozner accuses Halbig of posting his personal information (i.e. name, personal address, email address, and workplace address) on the Internet. Halbig claims that he is only trying to establish Pozner’s birth given name since Pozner has used as many as five different aliases to sign several different legal documents.
About 2 1/2 years ago, BBC News posted a photograph of one of its reporters standing in front of some photographs of student victims posted on a wall. These students had been shot at the Army Public School in Preshawar, Pakistan, on Dec. 16, 2014. Among the photographs was one of a young male student whose name was Huzaifa Huxaifa. The photograph is exactly the same photograph appearing on the Noah Pozner Facebook page after he was shot at Sandy Hook Elementary on Dec. 14, 2012?
It appears that Sandy Hook Elementary closed already in 2008 after the announcement that the school was contaminated with both asbestos and PCBs. The closing is supported by the fact that there was scarcely any Internet activity at the school from 2008 to 2012. Perhaps BND could have its guest columnist (of 6/17/17) Colin McEnroe of The Hartford Courant address these contentious anomalies before he calls someone such as Alex Jones a “Sower of Lies.”
Thomas Fohne, Columbia
Comments