In response to President Donald Trump’s outrageous “bleeding badly from a face-lift” tweet, MSNBC’s Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski returned fire with a tweet of her own. Hers included a photo of a box of Cheerios with the words “Made For Little Hands” printed on it.
Her tweet was a not so subtle follow-on to then presidential candidate Marco Rubio’s “You know what they say about men with small hands?” comment during one of the presidential debates. The crass comment was taken as an off-handed reference to Trump’s manhood.
Surely her tweet generated many “You go, girl” comments and pats on the back from her side kick Joe Scarborough, studio staff, and Twitter followers.
A man jokes about another man’s privates, that’s one thing, but when a woman does the same, isn’t that a bit sexist?
You can’t play with the big boys and then pull the victim card. What’s good for the gander is good for the goose. Civility is a two-way street.
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
