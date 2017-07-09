Letters to the Editor

July 09, 2017 12:00 PM

I simply voted for the one I thought would be less bad

In a recent letter, Lee Pitzer offered a litany of criticism of President Donald Trump. Pitzer can’t understand why Trump voters won’t admit they made a “terrible mistake.” It’s pretty simple, and I’m happy to explain.

Both major candidates in the 2016 election had a long history of self-serving dishonesty. Neither candidate had or has integrity or humility, and I believe both desired to rule, rather than to serve. Neither option was good; I simply voted for the one I thought would be less bad – Donald Trump.

I readily acknowledge that Trump deserves criticism, but things will have to get many times worse for me to consider that my vote to keep Hillary Clinton out of the White House was a mistake.

Edward Nowak, Belleville

