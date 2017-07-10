July 7, 2017: Illinois has a budget. What does that mean? Three days ago, not having a budget meant the end of life as we knew it in Illinois. Now that we have a budget Gov. Bruce Rauner says it’s the end of life as we knew it. What does the new budget really mean?
How will term limits and real property tax relief help to pay the state’s overdue bills? I am sure they won’t. The budget is said to allow the business of government to continue. How will the new budget resolve the problem of overdue vendor bills and help to resolve the unfunded pensions?
Higher taxes are not a two-by-four to the head. Newspaper headlines have claimed the end of Illinois was inevitable without a budget. Please explain what the new budget will do to save Illinois. Print some real facts and stop the hand wringing, worry and accusations.
David J. Busse, Maryville
