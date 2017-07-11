Letters to the Editor

We are dealing with a man who has no regard for human life

I don’t claim to be an expert on political affairs, but the people in Washington who are had better do something about North Korea developing intercontinental ballistic missiles. We must realize we are doing nothing while this maniac Kim Jong Un is getting closer to our shores. We must also realize we are dealing with a man who has no regard for human life, including his own. He wants to be a martyr that killed many Americans. We cannot rely on Beijing for help. They are not in the line of fire, at least not yet. I do not believe Xi Jin Ping would care too much anyway. I do feel acquiescence is out of the questions.

I do not feel Japan would be any help. We trusted them once; remember?

I most definitely am not advocating any kind of armed force, at least not now. However, waiting for another 9/11 is out of the question. I don’t want to see any part of the U.S. as a grease spot before we act! Do something before it’s too late.

Bill Conklin, Caseyville

