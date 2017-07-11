There are two religions that personally irk me

Raised as a Baptist, baptized and becoming a Christian at an early age, I’m very proud to have God and Jesus in my life. Even though I slightly strayed many, many years, they were both in my life every day.
I’ve been to different churches and one or two tent revivals in my life. There are two religions that personally have me irked: The Mormons and Jehovah’s Witnesses. The Mormons won’t help anybody outside their church.
Fact: When I needed a little help, they wouldn’t help me. Gee, do they think Jesus would turn His back on them? And to think that I helped one of their so-called “brothers,” who also helped put me in serious financial trouble.
He wouldn’t even try to find a job for four and a half months. To me, the Mormons are selfish people, and if you are poor and don’t have any money, they don’t want anything to do with you.
The Jehovah’s Witnesses, well, they’re going backwards as far as getting to Heaven. I personally knew one, and they are messed up. They don’t celebrate any holidays or birthdays. Not even Jesus’ birthday. How sad is that?
If there is anybody that knows of an attorney who handles slander lawsuits or if an attorney themselves handle them, please get hold of me through the BND. Mine is easy to prove.
Harold Griffin, Belleville
