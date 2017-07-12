Letters to the Editor

July 12, 2017

Bost is a bust

The current representative of the 12th Congressional District, Mike Bost, is a bust.

He avoids town hall meetings that might be contentious; he has provided no leadership on issues that so many people in southern Illinois face, like being unable to get a decent paying job or having a job with wages so low that it requires two or three jobs to support a family, or seniors and disabled people struggling to make ends meet.

In these tough and turbulent times, Bost provides no leadership. He plays it safe when strength and bravery are required.

Bost is the kind of suit-and-tie politician who shows up at fundraising banquets and honor ceremonies. We in southern Illinois require more from our elected officials. Bost is a bust.

Jesse Arms, Belleville

