Obama is stirring the pot, waiting for it to boil over

In his parting comments leaving the White House, Barack Obama stated that he appreciated George W. Bush remaining quiet as he stepped away from his presidency. That was all talk on Obama’s part. If he truly appreciated that characteristic about Bush, why has he not afforded Donald Trump the same measure? He visited with leaders when he was in Indonesia and recently had a 40-minute talk with South Korea’s president about communication with Trump. Obama is not a Trump expert and should not have offered such consultation.
I felt concern when it was announced that the Obamas would be staying in Washington, under the guise of keeping their daughter in school there. All he is doing is assisting in stirring the pot, waiting for it to boil over.
Margaret Godwin Bergmark, Lebanon
