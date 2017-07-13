“Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.”
It is absurd to be upset that President Donald Trump shook the hand of Vladimir Putin rather than poke a finger in his eye.
Kids invite their friends to their parties and ignore their enemies. It would be better for kids to invite their enemies to their parties. New friends might be made.
An enemy who does not feel threatened will not act so aggressively. It would be foolish for Trump to openly shun and insult Putin. Trump has told everyone repeatedly that he does not intend to openly announce all of his planned actions.
When Putin denied hacking the U.S. election, what was Trump supposed to say? “Liar, liar, pants on fire!”
At the same time he courts the good will of Putin, Trump would do well to remember Aesop’s fable of the frog and the scorpion. I am sure that Trump already knows the true nature of his enemy.
David J. Busse, Maryville
