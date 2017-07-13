Letters to the Editor

July 13, 2017 12:07 PM

No stone left unturned, but the gold mine is tapped out

It’s about time to lay James “Tom” Hodgkinson to rest. The BND and the mainstream media have poked, prodded and dissected every aspect of the congressional shooter’s history, family, friends, and associates in search of a nugget or two of newsworthiness. They’ve left no stone unturned, but now the gold mine is about tapped out.

His widow pled, although somewhat peculiarly, in an interview with The New York Times, that “I’m done with this. I want this to get over.”

She wants to close this chapter in the book of Hodgkinson and move forward for the good of her family.

Surely that’s not too much to ask.

Bill Malec, O’Fallon

