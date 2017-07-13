Letters to the Editor

July 13, 2017 12:09 PM

Put Congress on Obamacare for their insurance plan

I’m tired of all the hypocrisy in politics. The Congressional Budget Office issued an estimate that 22 million would lose insurance coverage. This weekend I heard on CNN that 22 million will die if Obamacare is replaced. Let’s all back off and try to play fair rather than always playing politics.

Those numbers from the CBO are highly speculative at best. This is the same group that missed their estimate of how many would sign up for Obamacare by 50 percent.

If we want a fix on healthcare, put Congress on Obamacare for their insurance plan. We’ll see how many Democrats and Republicans enjoy the high premiums, deductibles and copays and still think it’s as good plan for them as they think it is for the rest of us.

Robert Wilson, O’Fallon

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 5:01

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault
Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi 1:02

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi
Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 6:58

Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests

View More Video