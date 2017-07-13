I’m tired of all the hypocrisy in politics. The Congressional Budget Office issued an estimate that 22 million would lose insurance coverage. This weekend I heard on CNN that 22 million will die if Obamacare is replaced. Let’s all back off and try to play fair rather than always playing politics.
Those numbers from the CBO are highly speculative at best. This is the same group that missed their estimate of how many would sign up for Obamacare by 50 percent.
If we want a fix on healthcare, put Congress on Obamacare for their insurance plan. We’ll see how many Democrats and Republicans enjoy the high premiums, deductibles and copays and still think it’s as good plan for them as they think it is for the rest of us.
Robert Wilson, O’Fallon
Comments