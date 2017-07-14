I guess you can’t fix stupid

In 2010 Gov. Sam Brownback was swept into office as the governor of Kansas by the Tea Party wave. Republicans now had complete control of government and set out to implement their grand Republican experiment to show the world how to achieve economic success.
Republicans repealed all income taxes on more than 100,000 businesses. They tightened welfare requirements (for the poor). They privatized the delivery of Medicaid. They cut 2,000 government employees. In Jan. 2011 they passed the largest tax cut in history.
Their predictions said there would be $323 million in new revenue generated by 2018. The first year loss was $688 million. Job growth was a paltry 1.1 percent. Brownback pledged to bring in 100,000 new jobs in his second term. He brought in 700. About 1,414 Kansans with disabilities have been thrown off Medicaid. Pro-Life, Christian Conservatism was on full display. Schools and health and human services were cut to the bone. In Feb. 2017 tax receipts came in $53 million below estimates.
On June 6, 2017, Republican majorities in the Kansas legislature voted to restore the tax rates to levels near where they were before the Grand Republican experiment began. Google “The Death of Kansas Conservative Experiment” for more details.
Gov. Bobby Jindal had similar results in Louisiana. I guess you just can’t fix stupid, because these are the same tax cut policies that Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, and Paul Ryan have in mind for Washington.
Gene Robke, Carlyle
Comments