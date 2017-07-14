Do you know what really raises my hackles? Liberal or leftist contributors who consistently and intentionally distort the truth.
A recent letter contained this implied slur concerning Trump’s victory: “The Electoral College crowned him president.”
I don’t know whether the contributor is too young to remember or just plain ignorant. In 1992 Bill Clinton was “crowned” by the Electoral College with 43.01 percent of the popular vote. Trump received 46.1 percent of the popular vote in 2016. Based upon a historical fact and the contributor’s use of a slur against Trump, I guess an Electoral College plurality crowning is only legitimate for Democrat candidates.
I have another point to make about the correspondent’s anti-Trump harangue. Barack Hussein Obama clearly stated his intent was to redistribute America’s wealth. The redistribution of wealth is the absolute hallmark of a socialist state. Obama, brazenly advocating the objectives of socialism, did win the White House.
Once Obama won the election, his supporters insisted upon unwavering national support for Obama’s anti-American agenda. Conservatives who dared to say anything negative about Obama were branded as racists and bigots. Now, however, when the worm has turned and Trump is our president, there isn’t enough time in the day to cover all the ugly, and mostly unfounded, things that are being spewed by the left against Trump.
The left cares nothing about national unity. What is worse, the left’s utter hypocrisy is on full display.
Chris Tabing, Coulterville
