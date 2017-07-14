Republicans said we had to get rid of Obamacare because it was unpopular but now are trying to pass a bill that is favored by just 17 percent of Americans. Such hypocrisy!
Obamacare is working well in many states and not so well in others. Better to fix it in those states where it’s not working well than to take it away from everyone. It’s true that insurance premiums have increased under Obamacare, but for most individuals on Obamacare the premiums are still affordable after the subsidy. Commentators fail to mention that when premiums go up by 50 percent or 100 percent the actual cost to the individual goes up much less because they leave out the net cost after the subsidy.
If Republicans really wanted a “market-based solution” to healthcare they would get rid of the $250 billion annual subsidy given to Americans who buy health insurance through their employer. This is purely a handout to the well-off who work for companies that offer employee healthcare. Why should we get health insurance from our employer? A truly market-based solution would require everyone to get their insurance on the open market like their car insurance and not through their employer.
The argument about healthcare really boils down to a simple question of compassion and what kind of country we want America to be. Would Jesus want to take healthcare away from the poor to give tax breaks to the rich? Is that the kind of country we really want to be?
Kurt Pitzer, O’Fallon
