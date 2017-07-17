In the news: the removal of Confederate statuary around the country due to the undeniable linkage to the horrendous past practice of American slavery. I get it. Indeed, I can see how the vile institution that reduced a whole race of people to less than human status should not be celebrated, even indirectly. And, I can even understand how some, in their zeal to expunge, go so far as to applying this righteous measure to any who held slaves at anytime, founders included. Again, I get it.
However, before we topple another monument or rename another school may I simply point out that the evil we rail against so passionately is with us still? You see, the notion that some human life is more worthy than others is not a mindset limited to the ancient slaveholder, or the Ku Klux Klan, or the Ottoman Turks, or the Nazis, or present-day ISIS; no this hell-inspired belief is now cloaked in the bloody mantle of choice and its mantra is the same as always: I choose that you die. So here’s my question: when we again regain the knowledge of good and evil, where will we send the wrecking ball? Universities? Union Halls? The Supreme Court building? DNC headquarters? Apostate churches? All these have had their hands in the abortionist’s glove and their continuance will be a painful reminder. But rather than that, how about we recognize that evil begins in the human heart. Oh, that the pulpits would burn with His purpose!
Robert Edwards, Granite City
Comments