Is he implying Scalise is responsible for attack?

Recently letter writer Gene Robke wrote of “nut job,” “right wing supremacist,” and an “orange haired, con man who lies every time his lips move.” All his right to express but really, how does such contribute to the political discourse? A message of it’s not one-sided and the right does it more. A study proves it. Too bad the study is dated, the “New America“ study was done in June 2015, there have been more attacks since. A count of the dead for the terrorist is now twice as much as “right-wing” extremist.
Robke provides a list of Republicans, he states “tolerate white supremacists.” He adds their religious affiliation, apparently attempting to show hypocrisy. One is Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisianna), who chose to speak to a white supremacist group. Not to praise their racist views, but give his views on certain legislation in Congress. He has stated, he regretted speaking to the group. This is a far cry, however, from former Sen. Robert Byrd (D-West Virginia) who became an actual member of the Ku Klux Klan. With including Rep. Scalise, who was shot by James Hodgkinson, to his list of tolerant Republicans of white supremacists, is Robke implying that Scalise is somehow responsible for his wounds in Hodgkinson’s attack?
Robke, left-wing radical violence goes back a long way. The assassination of President William McKinley in 1909. Anarchist Luigi Galleani, with eight large bombs, in eight cities simultaneously, in 1919. I can go on to the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and will ... soon.
Russell C. Fette, Collinsville
