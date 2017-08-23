Letters to the editor for Aug. 24

My two cents on St. Elizabeth Hospital’s closing
I am responding to the article on St. Elizabeth Hospital’s closing. I hope that a buyer steps forward and decides to develop that piece of property.
If no one steps forward and it has to be demolished, I hope that it can be utilized as an area to host all downtown events. It would have ample area to host Art on the Square, the Chili Cook-Off, and the Ocktoberfest, just to name a few events.
You would be able to use the many area parking lots and keep from closing a major state highway and directing the overflowing traffic to our side streets. You would also keep the mess from The Chili Cook-off in one area and keep downtown looking pristine at the same time.
You would be able to free up more downtown parking for customers who would shop at the downtown stores and at the same time develop the downtown area. I know that there will be more suggestions forth coming, but I wanted to throw my two cents in.
John R. Schoon, Lebanon
Things are only going to get worse
A couple of key points about the Charlottesville, Virginia riot: The so-called alt-right crowd had a permit to march, backed up by a court order. The Antifa, BLM and OWS crowd arrived wearing the requisite hoodies, protective helmets, goggles, clubs, baseball bats, pressurized cans of flammable liquid (flamethrowers), bottles filled with cement, and other assorted sundries to wreck havoc and injury. Where was their permit? Why didn’t the police separate them, which is standard operating procedure? Why did the police march the alt-right crowd directly through the demonstrators? I smell a rat in all of this and its name is George Soros, assisted by the shadow government, and the resist movement.
There’s an old saying that lefties nationwide need to start heeding: “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”
As to the hysteric, communist national enemedia’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s response to the riot, I am reminded of a Mark Twain saying: “Do not fear the enemy, for your enemy can only take your life. It is far better that you fear the media, for they will steal your honor. That awful power, the public opinion of a nation is created in America by the horde of ignorant, self complacent simpletons who failed at hitching and shoe making and fetched up in journalism, on their way to the poor house.”
Things are only going to get worse, count on it!
Roddy D. Riggs, Highland
A bad idea is a bad idea
Ronald Trimmer feels the Paris Accord’s attempt to reach zero emissions of CO2 is on track? At best we have a gentlemen’s agreement where America goes first and the rest promise to follow later. Right.
This lemming mentality accomplishes nothing if America or China leads us all toward an unproductive outcome. A bad idea is a bad idea no matter who leads and who follows. And if China is doing its part, then why are they burning Southern Illinois Bituminous, which is a pariah in this country?
And yes, James Hanson, formerly at NASA, does make my point that if all nations reach zero emissions will not be enough.
Mark Godwin, Lebanon
May the door bash them in the backside on their way out
Divider in Chief Barack Obama set race relations back 50 years. Reading off his teleprompter he declared he would be a uniter. Guess he was successful if you count uniting blacks against whites, and whites against blacks. Candidate Donald Trump vowed to strengthen the economy and to replace ObamaCrap health care, among many other promises to benefit “every” American. But the never Trumpers, low-life media and no-idea Democrats can’t allow that to happen. They waste everybody’s time fueling hate for Trump and those who voted for him rather than contributing something constructive.
Several business people on the Manufacturing Council and Strategy & Policy Forum recently resigned because they didn’t like Trump’s (non-racist) comments on the Charlottesville violence. What does Charlottesville have to do with creating jobs? Nothing. These businessmen ridiculously put more value in words that they didn’t agree with than something tangible that affects our daily lives, like jobs and fixing the Obama health care garbage.
Speaker O’Connell stupidly gloated that because Trump isn’t a politician he “doesn’t know how government works”. Career politicians like himself, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and John McCain are infuriated that a non-politician is taking them to school on how the government “should” work, while being terrified their self-serving shuck and jive political careers are about to end. May the door bash them in the backside on their way out.
Gary Like, Highland
Just another overpaid and ungrateful entertainer
The Seattle Seahawks’ Michael Bennett wants to further his agenda at the expense of everyone else. He says he needs to show his feelings for the plight of the abused minorities by sitting out the national anthem. Well, I think that’s great! So, next time, let him walk his butt out of the stadium and go sit on the curb outside while the rest of us honor America the way we feel it should be done. He seems to ignore the fact that almost everyone else there has paid for a ticket to see a football game, not the Bennett Show. Just another overpaid and ungrateful entertainer who puts himself above the people who pay hard earned cash so he can dis the country that lets him act this way.
Bill Cross, Caseyville
The total solar eclipse is a sign from God
For 400 years the Israelites were in Egypt, Africa, until the God of Israel set them free from bondage with his prophet Moses! They started traveling to the Promised Land of Israel!
The Pilgrims landed on Plymouth Rock in 1620 A.D. in the future United States of America. In 2020 A.D. the United States of America will be 400 years old!
The total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017, is a sign from the God of Israel for the beginning of the Seven-year Tribulation in the holy Bible!
The most total solar eclipse in Southern Illinois called Egypt!
In 2020 A.D. the Mid-Tribulation will go up to three years and four months then the next two months into 2021 A.D. for the three and a half years of Mid-Tribulation!
Then Jesus will return to take us to Heaven, which is our Promised Land!
President Donald Trump will sound in the U.S. White House his term ends January 20, 2021, then the Trump of God will sound and Jesus will return to take us to Heaven in 1 Thessalonians, Chapter 4 and Verses 13 to 18 in the holy Bible!
George Culley, Pinckneyville
The Catholic leadership we deserve
We do not have to be Catholic scholars; just have common sense to see that the evidence of God’s anger is being played out when He permits His people to fall into the hands of the present day church leadership, at all levels. When God permits such things it is proof that He is thoroughly angry with His people and the result is we get the leadership we deserve.
We have lost a lot in our lives as Catholics, loss of reverence and respect for God by accepting His Body into our hands, sacredness we felt when you entered the House of Our Lord, our altars and consecrated images taken away or destroyed.
But what we really lost is more important, more fundamental, through a myriad of reasons, but the major reason is our leaders, at all levels, have lost the recognition that objective truth over time is unchanging.
What a tragedy when a conscience is so scarred it no longer can recognize the truth of the teachings of Jesus Christ as handed down by apostolic succession.
Lee Harris, Belleville
