Letters to the editor Sept. 21

BLM is a terrorist group
In the Sept. 19 BND a headline saying there is an investigation about a police officer calling Black Lives Matter a terrorist organization, what else would you call them? Black Lives Matter, aka Black lives don't really matter unless the black suspect loses their life, comes where there was only a protest to begin with and becomes violent. BLM supports violence and destruction of property and uses the demise of others to further their unjust cause. BLM doesn't come running when the many black on black murders occur in the greater St. Louis, Chicago, Baltimore, and many other areas. They don't come when innocent bystanders are murdered in their homes when attempts are made by blacks on blacks. They don't care unless the murder involves a person not of the same color as the black who lost their life. BLM is a terror organization that is based on criminal acts of people who get caught in the act and will do anything to avoid responsibility for their actions. It started with Michael Brown and continues today riding the backs of criminals. If any suspect had simply stopped and accepted they were caught and processed into the justice system, they would still be here today. What justification is there in destroying the infrastructure in neighborhoods that many of these violent protestors reside? Where is BLM to stand up for those residents? Who stands for the victims of black on blacks or non-blacks? Terrorist organization? You bet they are.
John Bauer, New Baden
If climate change is true, why care if someone doesn’t agree?
I believe that no discussion or debate is un-American. I agree with the Founding Fathers that it is only on the battlefield of ideas that the best ones can be recognized and ultimately prevail. Only those afraid of the truth seek to silence debate, try to intimidate those with whom they disagree, or slander their ideological counterparts.
Only those afraid of the truth seek to silence debate because truth will be overcome by facts. A prime example is global warming; if true science is on their side, why should they care who is against them? “The debate is over,” is a line that’s used only by those who realize they would never win a debate. Or point to the devastating hurricanes as example, but why do they call this hurricane season?
John Schrand, Belleville
Democrats commit crimes against humanity
For all the faults certain groups of people see in President Donald Trump, they are nothing in comparison to the APPROVAL of the gruesome murders (through deliberate abortions) of millions of unborn human beings by the vast majority of U.S. Democratic politicians. It is a scientific fact that when a "being" exists in the womb, it is human, no matter what the stage of development. Therefore, politicians in the Democrat Party, by their approval, are in a large measure guilty of these great crimes against humanity.
Vincent Bemowski, Swansea
BND, you’ve got some interesting ultra right writers
I am humbled by the high seriousness and brilliantly incisive comments of your many ultra right (if not alt-right) letter writers.
For example, Betty Storll pens tightly cohesive paragraphs with creative syntax and impeccable logic. In addition, we have Lori Felts, Woddy Wiggs, and Bill Malec. All of these great American belleletterists are capable of walking away with a Pulitzer Prize, save for the snobbery of the eastern elitist establishment.
I am also overwhelmed by their depth of historical knowledge, expressed so cogently in a fair and balanced manner. I can see them all, transported to a past era, sitting at table in the Algonquin Club and swapping wit and quips with Alexander Woolcott and Dorothy Parker.
Their admirable defense of the indefensible (i.e., Donald Trump) in the supreme triumph of perverse principle over prudent practicality.
Fred Ehrstein, Belleville
Praying for Mr. Pitzer
I wish to thank Lee Pitzer for giving me a good laugh with his Sept. 15 letter.
Against everything our country stands for, he wishes to silence anyone with publishing their religious views. This is a secular newspaper not a church bulletin, he pronounces. Now at the risk of becoming one more crank regularly posting letters to the News-Democrat, I wish to note an egregious comment of his, to the effect that how dare we religious types offer "...solutions to our nation's trials and tribulations." Totally contrary to the gentleman, I believe the only solution for our nation is a spiritual one.
St. Augustine said in his great book, "The Confessions," "Thou O God hast made us for Thyself, and our hearts are restless until they rest in Thee."
Mr. Pitzer is now on my prayer list.
Rev. Dale Coleman, Belleville
These rules are wrong
An agenda is published a few days before the Collinsville Council meets. For several years rules for speakers from the floor have been attached to the agenda. On July 26, I messaged improvement opportunities to City Manager Mitch Bair regarding rules I felt were wrong.
I told him that a new ordinance was needed and referred to Rule 3 that requires “... general subject matter to which they will address the city Council”; Rule 6 “shall refrain from personal attacks on City appointed officials and employees” being a First Amendment violation; Rule 7 speakers shall not, “request,” the City Council, which is nonsense and Rule 8; “the audience shall refrain from conduct that disrupts the meeting.” That’s the mayor’s job. He replied thanking me for the constructive input and saying, “I will take this under advisement.”
I followed up on Aug. 26, stating 15 business days had passed and again on Sept. 11 that another 20 business days have lapsed and that the agenda for Sept. 11 had not been changed and closed by saying, “I believe our City has a Manager that is not believable.”
Bob DesPain, Collinsville
Watch for pedestrians this month
September is the deadliest month for pedestrians younger than 18. Forty percent of crashes involving youngsters occur between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. when children make their way home from school and after-school activities.
“We are reminding drivers to practice safe driving habits around schools, school buses and students on foot,” said Kevin Martin, Executive Director of the Illinois Insurance Association.
A suggests drivers observe the following back-to-school traffic safety rules:
▪ Never pass a stopped school bus unless you are on the other side of a divided highway.
▪ Leave at least 10 feet between your car and a school bus stopped ahead of you. Watch for children in the roadway before continuing your trip.
▪ Follow school zone speed limits.
▪ Be alert for crossing guards and children who may be distracted or crossing where there is no crosswalk.
▪ Never block a crosswalk while stopped at a red light or waiting to turn.
▪ Respect school rules when dropping off or picking up students. Don’t double-park. Drop off children on the same side of the street as the school building.
▪ Watch for children riding bicycles to and from school. Beware when approaching an intersection, preparing to back up and opening your car door.
▪ Stay off the phone and avoid other distractions behind the wheel, especially in a school zone.
Teach your school-age children or grandchildren to cross only at crosswalks, obey crossing guards and remain alert – with headphones off and electronic devices put away – while walking or bicycling in high-traffic areas.
Kevin J. Martin, Executive Director, Illinois Insurance Association, Springfield
