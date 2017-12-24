BND readers sound off on taxes, pensions, Santa for military

Santa for military
Kudos to Santa’s helper that I happened to meet while shopping at the Scott Air Force Base Commissary recently. He has a warm spot in his heart for the military. He took the time and effort to collect and then deliver various coupons to the store for customer use. Instead of just bringing a container full of coupons he took it to the next level by going around the store to individually place the coupons beside the appropriate item on the shelf for easy shopper access. What a wonderful way to say “thanks” to our service men and women and their families.
Eckert fan
All I see are negative posts about Mayor Eckert. I, for one, am excited about the direction Belleville is going. I am excited that the mayor navigated us through the hurdles that stood in the way of progress and upgrades to the West End: the ACE Hardware area on 70th, the Hofbräuhaus, the new 4204 brewery on 66th, the original 4204’s recreation area, Lindenwood University, and the new police station. All of these developments enrich our community, and make Belleville a better place to live and visit. Being the mayor makes Eckert an easy target for political griping. I’ll admit he’s not perfect. I have my criticisms too. But he has a hard job, and he deserves our appreciation and gratitude for the good work he has done.
Not so much
Hofbräuhaus opening over two years late without penalty? Is it because our city leaders and city lawyers are total incompetents, or just getting under the table money from the Kellers to pretend to be stupid? I’ve sat in the council meetings. Most of the aldermen aren’t qualified to make a business decision. Like sheep, the aldermen do what they are told to do by Eckert. Why weren’t penalties included in the development contracts for the Kellers? Because the Kellers didn’t want them included. Because the Kellers were short of cash and knew they couldn’t meet their goals. Because Eckert will do anything for a little under the table personal bonus.
Taxes for pensions
Happy New Year, Belleville. Your City Hall clowns approved a 2018 property tax increase for you. Why? Because Eckert and the Democratic idiots running Belleville are simply unable to manage your tax money wisely. The police and fireman pension plans are underfunded. What was Eckert’s response to that? Eckert said, “The pension situation is a problem of immense proportions throughout the state of Illinois.” In other words Eckert said, “Democrats haven’t properly funded pensions in Illinois for decades, and I’m no different. As long as we get the dumb union vote, we’ll let future generations pay for the growing pension crisis.” So as your property values continue to decline under Eckert, be assured this won’t be the last property tax increase you see. Aren’t you glad you re-elected Eckert for another four years?
Trucks drive too fast
State Sen. Andy Manar wants an answer to the numerous Interstate 55 truck accidents. Hey Andy, are you clueless? Get off your rear and travel the highways sometime. When a semi rides your tail at 70 miles per hour or more, maybe you will get a clue. It’s called distracted truck drivers driving at too high a rate of speed. Are you one of the clueless Democrats who allowed truckers to drive 70 mph in Illinois?
Fleeting taxes
Illinois drops from 5th to 6th most populous state. Illinois had the largest population decline out of all the states. Thanks to Madigan and his Democrats, more than 37,000 people fled the high-taxed, bankrupt state of Illinois. For those voters who can’t add two plus two, fewer people means less tax revenue. Madigan’s idiots are going back to Springfield, work on the budget, and propose raising the state tax again. Raise the state tax again so even more people flee Illinois. I wonder why the democratic political stooges can’t reduce their spending instead of making Illinois tax payers bleed again?
Prevailing wage
Illinois would have 14,000 more construction jobs if the state law didn’t force a pay rate determined by the Democrat-controlled state labor department. In Illinois, the unions own the politicians. Just ask the teachers how smart they are for allowing their union to pour millions into Democrats’ political campaigns. The very politicians who haven’t funded their retirement plans, but told them they would get an 8 percent return. As businesses and workers flee the state, the unions would rather see their people go without work than allow a prevailing wage to increase job opportunities. No wonder Illinois ranks 49th out of 50 for the worst state in the Union. Then we have J.B. Pritzker claiming he’s going to bring jobs back to Illinois? Haven’t heard how he plans to do that, but there are plenty of out-of-work union construction workers who will vote for the liar.
Kern’s legacy
Chairman Kern’s legacy includes fewer patrol deputies on the street, dumping millions of dollars into the airport despite taxpayers’ objections, no raises for county workers and no transparency. When county employees have to find out that they are not getting raises through the newspaper, it just shows how transparent our elected and appointed officials really are. Time for a little sunshine.
Money for patronage
The St. Clair County budget includes no raises for county employees, more expensive insurance with not-so-great coverage and millions of dollars to spend at Chairman Kern’s black hole MidAmerica Airport. Here is another interesting tidbit: If you go to the county website, you will see several job listings for the health department. If things are so tight, wouldn’t you think there would be a hiring freeze? Or is the health department the dumping place for patronage jobs? What does the health department do anyway?
Shelter the homeless
As the weather gets colder, I seldom fall asleep at night without thinking about those that don’t have the shelter and comfort of a home. Belleville does not have a place for homeless people to sleep. We need to at least provide a warm place. Ask yourself: How can I help? I, personally, will make an effort to assist those in need. Call the mayor about a shelter in Belleville. Someone froze to death in Belleville a couple years ago because he didn’t have a place to sleep. As a society, we need to do something.
Burning issue
It’s funny that Belleville won’t allow leaf burning but we’re burning down asbestos-filled buildings.
Tax the fools
Metro-east Democrat political wonks announce they back billionaire J.B. Pritzker for governor. Evidently Pritzker has the billions and Madigan can control him. I watched all the Pritzker rosy TV campaign ads, with the people saying Pritzker understands us. Sure. Pritzker say he’s basically going to spend money here and spend it there. Wonder if Pritzker knows or understand the deep fiscal mess Illinois is in? Pritzker never talks about how he will solve Illinois’ dire fiscal mess. But, Pritzker is an Illinois Democrat, which means he’ll raise your taxes because that’s the only thing these Democratic clowns know how to do. You don’t become a billionaire in Illinois without taking advantage of fools.
So. Much. Money.
The middle class is about to be decimated by new tax laws, which will be passed by Republicans only, similar to the decimation suffered when health care laws were passed by only Democrats, just a few years back. This time, the middle class will be decimated by income tax rates dropping, that’s right dropping, 3 percent to 4 percent right there in the middle class sweet spot. This means our paychecks will be bigger. Bigger paychecks always decimate me. How will I spend the extra dough? I hate having to make that decision. Most Democrats will enjoy the extra dough, but hate that Republicans got it done. Certainly Hillary Clinton would have made everything free, right? Russians or not. And as typical Illinois Democrats, you’ll enjoy the extra dough while carping about the “rich not paying their fair share.” Some people you just can’t make happy.
Math for Democrats
I’ve heard a lot of talk over the last few weeks about the Republican tax bill being the worst thing ever. More money in my pocket to spend as I choose? God forbid. The liberal argument seems to be that the bill doesn’t benefit low-income folks. I feel for those folks, but if you’re already not paying federal income taxes, doesn’t it stand to reason that your income tax obligation can’t be reduced any further? I understand that the class warfare argument can be useful politically at times for liberals like Nancy Pelosi, but it doesn’t seem to make sense here. Mike Bost says there will be more money in my pocket, more jobs, and economic growth. Sounds good to me.
Political trash
The people of East St. Louis deserve much better than the political trash running their city. The Democratic elites live handsomely off the stupidity of local and state taxpayers, while watching East St. Louis fall deeper in debt and urban decay. As long as the corrupt politicians produce the needed 11 p.m. Democratic votes to keep St. Clair County’s political trash in power, nothing is ever said about where the money goes. Pension problems in East St. Louis? Underfunded pensions are a critical problem all over Illinois. Not enough money for this or that? Ask your representative, Latoya Greenwood, how she got so rich and why the students of District 189 rank at the bottom of every achievement scale. Sorry to say, the people of East St. Louis keep electing the same trash that steals them blind every year.
Seniors, beware
I want to warn any senior citizens considering a move to the senior complex run by the Granite City Housing Authority. I have lived here for seven years and watched the community decline while the housing authority touts upgrades. Crime is creeping in and the housing authority denies it. The last two years, I’ve been threatened and abused by my mentally unstable neighbors. The housing authority takes no responsibility for this.
Harasser on pension
St. Clair County Clerk Bob Delaney was accused of harassment from women in his office. They let him resign, then after he resigned the county paid $665,000 to five women. If they would have pressed charges before he resigned and he was found guilty of a felony he would not be receiving his $90,000 a year pension. Way to go, St. Clair County.
