Mascoutah weathers early rainouts, springs ahead to 10-0 start

Thanks to springtime conditions that ranged from snow and frigid temperatures to heavy rain and high winds, the Mascoutah Indians went more than a week between games and 16 days without a practice on their home field.
Still, they've found a way to win.
With its 14-0 trouncing of Civic Memorial on Wednesday, the Indians improved 10-0 and have so far outscored their opponents a combined 51-4. At 2-0 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, they are tied with Highland.
"It was tough, but everybody was in the same situation of not being able to play much," said Mascoutah coach Don Eddy. "It's alright to have an occasional practice in the gym, but there are certain things you need to work on, like base running, that you just can't do in the gym."
The Indians have been nonetheless unstoppable in the last 10 days. After defeating Marquette, Gibault and Carbondale by a combined 33-2 margin last week, the Mascoutah opened MVC play on Monday with a 4-2 win at Waterloo behind a strong outing from ace Logan Moll.
On Wednesday, Mascoutah broke out for 16 hits in its shutout win over Civic Memorial.
The fast start isn't surprising to Eddy. Mascoutah finished 27-11 a year ago and reached the Class 3A super-sectional. Several players, including standout outfielder Jaeyln Curry, return from that squad.
"Surprised? We had a good group of seniors last year and some inexperienced players,'' Eddy said. "The credit goes to the kids. We had a very good summer last year and we've had a solid start to this year. But it is just the start.
"We want to keep working hard and keep improving as the season goes on. The goal is to be playing our best baseball later on.''
Curry, who hit .250 last season, has doubled his output thus far. The speedy senior is hitting .500 with two home runs and 13 RBI.
But Eddy has gotten production from up and down the lineup. Senior outfielder Jaydon Stewart (.,421, 11 RBI), shortstop Jacob Schanz (.406, 14 rbi), infielder Kyle Ohl (.520, 11 rbi), first baseman Tyler Jowett (.429, hr, 6 rbi), third baseman Cole Gober (..355, 7 rbi) and second baseman Evan Fournie (.500, 7 rbi) have all been solid run producers in the early going for the Indians.
"Jaelyn and the guys at the top of the lineup have done a good job of getting on base and we're doing a good of getting big hits,'' Eddy said. "Up and down the lineup, we're pretty solid. Everybody has contributed.''
Juniors Logan Moll and Logan Bibb are the aces of the Indians pitching staff. Moll is currently 5-0 with a 0.41 ERA in 17 innings. while Bibb is 2-0 with a 2.33 ERA in 18 innings.
"The thing about all the cancellations is that, as a coach, you get your top two pitchers ready for the conference games and if you have a lot of rain outs the other pitchers don't get a chance to really show what they can do," Eddy said. "I'm hoping that in these next two or three weeks that we'll play four or five games a week to give some of these other kids chance.''
The Indians will host Highland in an early season MVC showdown Monday.
"Every night in the MVC, you know you are facing a solid program. If you aren't ready to play, you're going to get beat,'' Eddy said. "We are off to a good start, but we haven't accomplished any of what we want to accomplish this season.
"Like, I said, we just want to keep improving as the season goes on.''
