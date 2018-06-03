Firewall Test Video (this is a test line)

About 30 AT&T technicians are on strike in Belleville, with more workers striking throughout Illinois and four other states over what they call the unfair labor practice of their company during contract negotiations .
Vidoe: Owners of The Tin Shed in Highland and Kloss Furniture in O'Fallon announce plans to build a new showroom in the vacant SuperValu building located at 1100 Broadway in Highland in Southern Illinois near Belleville, IL and St. Louis, MO.
Good mental health isn’t the absence of mental health struggles. Physical and emotional stress can trigger chemical changes in the brain. Coping skills help reduce stress and promote good mental health.
Marianeth Crockett is the owner of MCIDEATIVE in downtown O'Fallon. She offers services in design, branding and photography, as well as brunches and happy hours that allow people to find their creative selves.
When Collinsville High School graduate Emily Halasey feels anxious, she tries to focus instead on what's around her: five things she can feel, four things she smells or wishes she could smell, three things she hears, and so on.