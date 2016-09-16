Who wasn’t thinking?

Today’s question: The 1926 World Series pitted the New York Yankees against the St. Louis Cardinals. It was game seven, with the Cardinals leading in the bottom of the ninth 3-2 with two out.
A Yankee player that walked, decided to try and steal second base with slugger Bob Meusel at the plate. The runner was thrown out and the series was over. Who was this player that just wasn't thinking?
Yesterday’s answer: Jonathan Ogden. In the 1996 draft, the Ravens had the 4th and 29th overall picks. With the 4th pick in the draft, the Ravens picked future 11-time Pro-Bowler Jonathan Ogden, an offensive lineman out of UCLA. He was a long time Raven as he retired in 2008. With the 29th pick in that draft, the Ravens selected the legendary Ray Lewis.
Comments