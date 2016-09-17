Who was the first to get 5 rings?

Today’s question: Sundays in September mean pro football. Here is a question sure to make you think. Who was the first player in history to earn five Super Bowl rings?
Yesterday’s Answer: Only the Cubs and Tigers existed by name in that decade. Both the Cubs and Tigers appeared in three World Series, but it was the Cubs who won it all in 1907 and 1908. The Tigers lost all three of their World Series in three consecutive appearances from 1907-1909. During the first series in 1903, the Boston Americans defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates five games to three.
