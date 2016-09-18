Local D-1 sports report

OKLAHOMA
Austin Seibert, kicker-punter Belleville West: Seibert was one for two on field goal attempts with a long of 26 yards. Seibert also punted three times with an average of 37.0 yards per punt. He was also three for three on extra points in the 45-24 loss to Ohio State.
MISSOURI
Terry Beckner Jr., DT East St. Louis: Beckner recorded six tackles in the 28-27 loss to Georiga.
EASTERN MICHIGAN
Todd Porter, QB O'Fallon: Porter completed 24 of his 31 pass attempts for 285 yards and two touchdowns to go along with nine rushes for 19 yards. Porter also threw one interception in the 37-19 win over Charlotte.
ILLINOIS
Darius Mosely, DB, O'Fallon: Mosley recorded four tackles and one pass break up in the 34-10 loss to Western Michigian.
WYOMING
Brian Hill, RB, Belleville West: Hill rushed 25 times for 207 yards and two touchdowns to go along with one reception for five yards in the 45-22 win over UC Davis.
SIU CARBONDALE
Chase Allen, LB, Belleville East: Allen recorded 10 tackles, two tackles for a loss, and a sack in the 50-17 win over Murray State.
Craig James, DB, Edwardsvill:. James recorded two tackles and one interception in the 50-17 win over Murray State.
Kyron Watson, LB, East St. Louis: Watson recorded a tackle in the 50-17 win over Murray State.
Markese Jackson, LB, East St. Louis: Jackson recorded three tackles, and a tackle for a loss in the 50-17 win over Murray State.
Tori Millender, LB, Belleville West: Millender recorded two tackles in the 50-17 win over Murray State.
Matt Sotiropoulos, K, Belleville East: Sotiropoulous was 1 for 1 on field goal attempts with a long of 23 yards. He was also five for seven on extra points in the 50-17 win over Murray State.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Pierre Gee-Tucker, LB, Belleville West: Tucker recorded three tackles and a tackle for a loss in the 23-21 upset victory over #13 Iowa.
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Nolan Dowling, long snapper, Belleville East: Dowling successfully completed 11 out of 11 snaps (6 punts, 4 extra points, 1 field goal) in the 31-24 win over Miami of Ohio.
EASTERN ILLINOIS
Mitch Kimble, QB, Jerseyville: Kimble completed 10 of 21 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Kimble also ran nine times for 26 yards in the 24-21 win over Illinois State.
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI
Mike Ford, DB, Marquette: Ford recorded six tackles in the 27-24 loss to Indiana State.
